Which Magnesium Supplement is Right for Me? Dr. Mandell

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If you’re shopping for a magnesium supplement, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by all the options. There are dozens of different brands and you can find magnesium in a capsule, powder, or liquid. The most important decision, though, is the type of magnesium supplement.
There are a handful of different types of magnesium, including magnesium glycinate, magnesium taurate, magnesium oxide, magnesium citrate, magnesium sulfate, and more. And, as with most things, finding the right one for you will make a difference.
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