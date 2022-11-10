America Value Systems Have Become Oil + Water -- Time to Divorce

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Americans cannot even repudiate Biden administration following the disasters that they have put our country through, while Florida and Ron DeSantis remain a hotbed of freedom. Unfortunately, the American system of values has diverged and cannot easily mix with each other, like oil and water.
#midterms #redwave #democrats #desantis #values #nationaldivorce
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