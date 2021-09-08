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Feel Bad for Leftists. Playing the Race Card is All they Have
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0 view • September 08, 2021
Play the race card over and over again. It is there an app and to take down part is that they cannot defeat intellectually or logically. We should cease to care about their antics, and their desire to push the United States over the cliff, by racism and white privilege with every incident.
Maxine Bernier of the PPC is currently being accused of racism by "anonymous sources" while Justin Trudeau gets away with black face. It's all political games. The only way to combat this is to laugh at them and nullify their strategy.
#mainebernier #racecard #racism
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Maxine Bernier of the PPC is currently being accused of racism by "anonymous sources" while Justin Trudeau gets away with black face. It's all political games. The only way to combat this is to laugh at them and nullify their strategy.
#mainebernier #racecard #racism
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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