Power of Prayer / Declaring the Wonders & Miracles of God 09/03/2023

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Sunday School Message: Power of Prayer
Sunday School Teacher: Michelle Harrison
Sunday Message: Declaring the Wonders & Miracles of God
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
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