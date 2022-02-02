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SH_P's-NWO Tortureware 6.66-Antenna For Wireless Implantable Devices-Digs MEDTRONIC
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556 views • February 02, 2022
Johns Page:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ERQdaOgxwA
How Big Tech is Targeting You-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8lHsIf6aA8
Efficient Antenna Design Process For Wireless, Wearable, And Implantable Devices
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaDH5QTC8gM
The Spark-
https://twitter.com/TheSparkMovie
Tortureware 6.66-
https://gamejolt.com/games/tortureware/655265
specialty routing with cisco
https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/support/docs/ip/integrated-intermediate-system-to-intermediate-system-is-is/200293-IS-IS-Adjacency-and-Area-Types.html
Join me on YouTube when I have open chats (as long as I am not suspended)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9UPXcV6Ziax3rXgkAuRtsw
Join me on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ERQdaOgxwA
How Big Tech is Targeting You-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8lHsIf6aA8
Efficient Antenna Design Process For Wireless, Wearable, And Implantable Devices
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaDH5QTC8gM
The Spark-
https://twitter.com/TheSparkMovie
Tortureware 6.66-
https://gamejolt.com/games/tortureware/655265
specialty routing with cisco
https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/support/docs/ip/integrated-intermediate-system-to-intermediate-system-is-is/200293-IS-IS-Adjacency-and-Area-Types.html
Join me on YouTube when I have open chats (as long as I am not suspended)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9UPXcV6Ziax3rXgkAuRtsw
Join me on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/
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