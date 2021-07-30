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American horror story: Unvaxed blood vs. Vaxed blood - Stew Peters
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265 views • July 30, 2021
SGT Report, July 16, 2021
Stew Peters, independent Journalist and the host of Stew Peters Show joins me to discuss the latest revelations in this rapidly unfolding American horror show; the blood work of covid-vaccinated people is showing horrific levels of damage, we also discuss the big steal and the measures being taken in various states to reverse the fraudulent election of Joe Biden.
https://www.sgtreport.com/2021/07/american-horror-story-unvaxed-blood-vs-vaxed-blood-stew-peters/
Stew Peters, independent Journalist and the host of Stew Peters Show joins me to discuss the latest revelations in this rapidly unfolding American horror show; the blood work of covid-vaccinated people is showing horrific levels of damage, we also discuss the big steal and the measures being taken in various states to reverse the fraudulent election of Joe Biden.
https://www.sgtreport.com/2021/07/american-horror-story-unvaxed-blood-vs-vaxed-blood-stew-peters/
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