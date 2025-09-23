Morning Manna - September 23, 2025 - Proverbs 12:14-18 - Words That Heal, Words That Wound

In today’s Morning Manna, we explore Proverbs 12:14–18, where Solomon shows us that both our speech and our deeds return to us in blessing or judgment. Fools trust themselves and vent their wrath, but the wise seek counsel, restrain anger, and speak truth that brings healing. These verses remind us that our tongues can pierce like swords or bring health like medicine. God calls us to live as those who sow peace and righteousness with every word.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





