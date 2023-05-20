Viral Influencer Gloria Alvarez Fights Socialism - Socialism always fails! But people still want it. They should listen to Gloria Alvarez

Gloria Alvarez is from Guatemala.
She's watched parts of Latin America get wrecked by socialism.
Now she says the “moochers and looters” are gaining ground in the USA.
I’m encouraged people like Gloria get it.
Now the viral influencer is running for President of Guatemala.
