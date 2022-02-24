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FULL SHOW: Biden Preparing State of Emergency in DC Ahead of US Trucker Convoy
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160 views • February 24, 2022
As Trudeau unexpectedly lifts the Emergency Orders he placed on Canada, A U.S. Freedom Convoy has launched en route to D.C.. Joe Biden is already preparing D.C. for their arrival, calling in the National Guard and building walls around the White House and Capitol. Karen Kingston, a Pfizer whistleblower, joins to discuss the breaking news that a Moderna Patented DNA sequence has been discovered in Covid, more evidence it was made in a lab and begs the question of did Moderna know? Ronda Kennedy joins to discuss her campaign to unseat Adam Schiff and her fight against California mandates.
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