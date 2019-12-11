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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, International influences on issues Dec. 9
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40 views • December 11, 2019
Historical look at oligarghical / family influences on some major world events.
with BONUS of 15 extra minutes - not to be missed
Vaccination Acceptance form mentioned on this program
: Sorry it is NOT FORMATTED here.
For a full, proper Vaccination Responsibility form (2 pages) write me at [email protected] with VACCINATION in the Header. (Your comments always welcomed - hope I can handle the volume )
ACCEPTANCE OF PHYSICAL RESPONSIBILITY
I, the undersigned, being a qualified health professional, having assumed decision-making power independently, or having been appointed to such, by a government bureaucracy or health corporation controlled by such, do request or require the following named individual:
_________________________________________to receive the following Vaccination(s), __ [for which I can now supply the certified Test Results for the Vaccine’s safety & efficacy: ________________________________________________________________________],
contrary to laws of this state that provide religious, philosophical & health-based exemptions.
I know and agree that this individual is in excellent health, or has health concerns/issues: mainly: _______________________________________________________________ prior to my informed
administration of said immunization(s) vaccination(s), or treatment(s).
Consistent with this requirement / request and the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm is my personal acceptance of full responsibility for any and all damages resulting from such immunizations.
As a result, I agree to provide compensation amounting to $1,000,000.00
to the family/ies of the persons I am requiring to receive the aforementioned vaccinations for each resulting vaccine related injury(s), side-effect(s) and/or disease(s) as follows:
__Death: http://www.909shot.com/Kids...
__Sudden infant death syndrome: http://www.909shot.com/Kids...
__Shaken baby syndrome: http://www.vaclib.org/basic...
__Cerebral bleeding: http://www.vaclib.org/basic...
__Cancer: http://www.sv40cancer.com/
__Tumors: http://www.gulfwarvets.com/...
__Asthma: http://vaccines.net/Asthma/...
__Auto-immune disease(s): http://healthresearchtoday....
__Polio: http://www.909shot.com/Dise...
__Bowel blockage: http://www.909shot.com/rota...
__Autism: http://www.909shot.com/Dise...
__Brain damage: http://www.vaclib.org/news/...
__Mental retardation: http://www.vaclib.org/news/...
__Crippling arthritis: http://www.vaclib.org/intro...
__Paralysis: http://www.909shot.com/Kids...
__Mercury poisoning: http://www.gulfwarvets.com/...
__Diabetes: http://vaccines.net/diabete...
__Blindness: http://www.vaclib.org/email...
__Loss of IQ: http://www.vaclib.org/email...
__Pain: http://www.909shot.com/Dise...
__Seizures: http://www.vaclib.org/email...
__Chronic fatigue syndrome: http://healthresearchtoday....
Other known – specify
______________________________________________________
*Note that virtually all of the above
conditions /diseases are incurable by modern medicine, but all are more easily prevented by abstinence!
Name (print):_____________________
Position:_______________at __________________.
Signature:_______________________Phone______________Date:______________ 20___
with BONUS of 15 extra minutes - not to be missed
Vaccination Acceptance form mentioned on this program
: Sorry it is NOT FORMATTED here.
For a full, proper Vaccination Responsibility form (2 pages) write me at [email protected] with VACCINATION in the Header. (Your comments always welcomed - hope I can handle the volume )
ACCEPTANCE OF PHYSICAL RESPONSIBILITY
I, the undersigned, being a qualified health professional, having assumed decision-making power independently, or having been appointed to such, by a government bureaucracy or health corporation controlled by such, do request or require the following named individual:
_________________________________________to receive the following Vaccination(s), __ [for which I can now supply the certified Test Results for the Vaccine’s safety & efficacy: ________________________________________________________________________],
contrary to laws of this state that provide religious, philosophical & health-based exemptions.
I know and agree that this individual is in excellent health, or has health concerns/issues: mainly: _______________________________________________________________ prior to my informed
administration of said immunization(s) vaccination(s), or treatment(s).
Consistent with this requirement / request and the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm is my personal acceptance of full responsibility for any and all damages resulting from such immunizations.
As a result, I agree to provide compensation amounting to $1,000,000.00
to the family/ies of the persons I am requiring to receive the aforementioned vaccinations for each resulting vaccine related injury(s), side-effect(s) and/or disease(s) as follows:
__Death: http://www.909shot.com/Kids...
__Sudden infant death syndrome: http://www.909shot.com/Kids...
__Shaken baby syndrome: http://www.vaclib.org/basic...
__Cerebral bleeding: http://www.vaclib.org/basic...
__Cancer: http://www.sv40cancer.com/
__Tumors: http://www.gulfwarvets.com/...
__Asthma: http://vaccines.net/Asthma/...
__Auto-immune disease(s): http://healthresearchtoday....
__Polio: http://www.909shot.com/Dise...
__Bowel blockage: http://www.909shot.com/rota...
__Autism: http://www.909shot.com/Dise...
__Brain damage: http://www.vaclib.org/news/...
__Mental retardation: http://www.vaclib.org/news/...
__Crippling arthritis: http://www.vaclib.org/intro...
__Paralysis: http://www.909shot.com/Kids...
__Mercury poisoning: http://www.gulfwarvets.com/...
__Diabetes: http://vaccines.net/diabete...
__Blindness: http://www.vaclib.org/email...
__Loss of IQ: http://www.vaclib.org/email...
__Pain: http://www.909shot.com/Dise...
__Seizures: http://www.vaclib.org/email...
__Chronic fatigue syndrome: http://healthresearchtoday....
Other known – specify
______________________________________________________
*Note that virtually all of the above
conditions /diseases are incurable by modern medicine, but all are more easily prevented by abstinence!
Name (print):_____________________
Position:_______________at __________________.
Signature:_______________________Phone______________Date:______________ 20___
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