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CTP (S3EAprSpecial2) Escaping The Why Me Trap
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We talk with Marat Welker about the Why Me mindset and how it quietly turns hard moments into a story of powerlessness. We challenge the “happily ever after” myth, unpack how identity and social media shape our thinking, and share a simple language shift that helps us act instead of react.
• defining the Why Me mindset versus victimhood
• how imposter syndrome and survival instincts feed self-focused thinking
• identity as a lens that shapes decisions and beliefs
• faith and philosophy as tools for resilience in a fallen world
• social media dopamine loops and amplified grievance
• Cinderella as a model for “happier ever after” habits
• dropping the words “to me” to regain agency
• gratitude and challenges as a path to growth
• empty nester identity loss and finding a new mission
• Marat’s coaching program built on Bible, science, and habits
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