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Confirmed! Military & 1st Responders Targeted For Destruction
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40 views • June 22, 2021
Administrator working for the MVA in Washington DC confirms that the news of the damage the jab was doing was withheld from the public and that it was the military and 1st responders that were targeted for destruction.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60cf301327cb3e1a72076898
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60cf301327cb3e1a72076898
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