Center Of The Universe- Matrices Reclaimed #Matrix Reclaimed
30 views
channel image
MJTank
Published 2 months ago |

Is Ashland, Virginia the Center Of The Universe? Hang out with me while I do some work and share information. Matrices Reclaimed #Matrix reclaimed.

Recorded on August 31, 2022- Ganesh Chaturthi

Music credits- Okyeame Kwame "Kokooko", Florence Andeyi "Kibali"
Get African music, free downloads at mdundo.com

#PraiseBe

Linktr.ee/MJTank108

Keywords
universewisdomknowledgematrixmusichistorycenterzeusganeshumphalos

