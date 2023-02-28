Sitting Down With An Expert In Tree Fruit Horticulture To Discuss Sustainable Orchard Management

In this episode, we are joined by Desmond Layne, an expert in tree fruit horticulture extension. As the Department Head and Professor at Auburn University Horticulture, Desmond is currently fulfilling an administrative position directing research pertaining to sustainable orchard management practices.

Fruit orchards contribute much to our overall food production – but how are farmers ensuring that this can continue to happen? Desmond and his research team play a critical role in uncovering answers to this question and others like it…

To Learn more about Desmond Layne and his work visit agriculture.auburn.edu now.

