ECOCIDE! - 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Is Destroying Our Wildlife - Part 2

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Part 2 of a Swindon Yellow Vests Documentary on the devastating effects upon our wildlife caused by 5G Electromagnetic Radiation emitting from LED street lighting and masts.
I have been collecting
this evidence for well over a year, and we need to hold our local
councils and MPs accountable NOW for allowing the installation of this
untested and UNINSURABLE system. It's killing the pollinators, small
birds and shrubs and trees. What is it doing to us?
Stand up and be the Resistance. Let your MPs know that you know what they are doing. They are complicit in genocide.
Link to Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/5b0177f8-75af-4170-b6f1-35d7825b0a20
Mirrored - MrHellvis69