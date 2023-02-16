PRIDE is a SIN! The Book of Esther tells how PRIDE KILLED Haman, who had the hangman's gallows built for Mordecai.

Haman, second in command to king Ahasuerus, felt disrespected because Mordecai would not bow down to him. God was with Mordecai. It did not turn out the way Haman thought it would.

How Pride Killed Haman. The Book of Esther.

