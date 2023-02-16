PRIDE is a SIN! The Book of Esther tells how PRIDE KILLED Haman, who had the hangman's gallows built for Mordecai.

Haman, second in command to king Ahasuerus, felt disrespected because Mordecai would not bow down to him. God was with Mordecai. It did not turn out the way Haman thought it would.
How Pride Killed Haman. The Book of Esther.
www.FaithfulLamb.com
www.LightForTheLost.com
www.BibleForBuddies.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.