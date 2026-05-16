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PASSIVE & Residual Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Control Their Mornings
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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ORIGINAL TITLE: My Inspirational Morning Routine, Part 3

3rd part of my morning routine so that all my mental energies flow in one direction as well as announcing a big change in my routine by earthing & see the sunrise BEFORE even drinking a drop of water as explained at Andrew Feynman's video,

"Stop Drinking Water First Thing In The Morning (Unless You Do This)" @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnUNqHChCdI


To be able to Control Your Schedule so you can also have your own "miracle mornings" by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

& schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

Get more far-infrared light to help increase hydration as well as consume a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of all microplastic & even nanoplastic "beads," at

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a RichwayAndFujiBio.com customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM @

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

To have better indoor air quality (& save $ on pool & spa/jacuzzi chlorine) w/ the world's FIRST both USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered line of safe, non-toxic disinfectants & sanitizers made w/ 200 ppm of natural hypochlorous acid, visit

https://tryhypo.com/howtodieofnothing

or

https://bit.ly/TryHypo

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & more @

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://TryHypo.com

View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a Customer & Affiliate at any of

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry

For product &/or business opportunity ?'s, contact my HypoChlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan, & give her my code: HOWTODIEOFNOTHING:

[email protected] or [email protected]

219.789.7180

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore


To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup


Learn more @

brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

& Find Me on Instagram at

https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy


To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo


To learn how to be your own utility co. & earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

OR

youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid


To help minimize the use of natural gas which pollutes groundwater when "fracking" for the gas -- & to get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored--fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

or print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey


To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

or

https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid


For our business opportunity overview video, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit

https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry


irational Morning Routine, Part 3

Keywords
groundingwaterstructured waterbiohackingearthingmagnetismgerald pollackez waterdr jack krusemaximizing intracellular hydrationthe fourth phase of water
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