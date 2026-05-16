PASSIVE & Residual Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Control Their Mornings

ORIGINAL TITLE: My Inspirational Morning Routine, Part 3

3rd part of my morning routine so that all my mental energies flow in one direction as well as announcing a big change in my routine by earthing & see the sunrise BEFORE even drinking a drop of water as explained at Andrew Feynman's video,

"Stop Drinking Water First Thing In The Morning (Unless You Do This)" @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnUNqHChCdI





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irational Morning Routine, Part 3