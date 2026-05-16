PASSIVE & Residual Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Control Their Mornings

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ORIGINAL TITLE: My Inspirational Morning Routine, Part 3
3rd part of my morning routine so that all my mental energies flow in one direction as well as announcing a big change in my routine by earthing & see the sunrise BEFORE even drinking a drop of water as explained at Andrew Feynman's video,
"Stop Drinking Water First Thing In The Morning (Unless You Do This)" @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnUNqHChCdI
To be able to Control Your Schedule so you can also have your own "miracle mornings" by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
& schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
Get more far-infrared light to help increase hydration as well as consume a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of all microplastic & even nanoplastic "beads," at
OR
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View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a RichwayAndFujiBio.com customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM @
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OR
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To have better indoor air quality (& save $ on pool & spa/jacuzzi chlorine) w/ the world's FIRST both USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered line of safe, non-toxic disinfectants & sanitizers made w/ 200 ppm of natural hypochlorous acid, visit
https://tryhypo.com/howtodieofnothing
or
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & more @
https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
$AVE 10% by applying code:
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View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a Customer & Affiliate at any of
https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo
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tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry
For product &/or business opportunity ?'s, contact my HypoChlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan, & give her my code: HOWTODIEOFNOTHING:
[email protected] or [email protected]
219.789.7180
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Learn more @
brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
& Find Me on Instagram at
https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"
watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
To learn how to be your own utility co. & earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos
OR
youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid
To help minimize the use of natural gas which pollutes groundwater when "fracking" for the gas -- & to get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored--fill-out:
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or print-out & mail in
https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
or
https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid
For our business opportunity overview video, watch
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo
& visit
https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
irational Morning Routine, Part 3
21:09End Screen