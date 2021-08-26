© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IT'S EASY TO GET PEOPLE TO DO WHAT YOU WANT, JUST CONVINCE THEM THEY ARE UNDER ATTACK
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • August 26, 2021
Mark Crispin Miller, Professor of Media Studies, New York University June 10, 2021 Dumbo, New York
Interview by John Kirby
Editing by Francis Karogodins
Research by Evan Dominguez, Billy Clayton Miller
“Propaganda is the executive arm of the invisible government,” wrote Edward Bernays, the father of modern propaganda. In part one of Episode 17, Mark Crispin Miller, professor of Media Studies at New York University, discusses the propaganda onslaught that defined the year 2020, when what was dismissed one week is confirmed the next, and why questioning official narratives “necessarily means taking ‘conspiracy theory’ seriously.”
Beware New Zealand, Jacinda Adern has declared a State of Emergency over climate change. Guess where the next state religion and dogma is going to lead us?
https://www.concen.org/content/2020-propaganda-masterpiece-parts-12-perspectives-pandemic-mark-crispin-miller
Interview by John Kirby
Editing by Francis Karogodins
Research by Evan Dominguez, Billy Clayton Miller
“Propaganda is the executive arm of the invisible government,” wrote Edward Bernays, the father of modern propaganda. In part one of Episode 17, Mark Crispin Miller, professor of Media Studies at New York University, discusses the propaganda onslaught that defined the year 2020, when what was dismissed one week is confirmed the next, and why questioning official narratives “necessarily means taking ‘conspiracy theory’ seriously.”
Beware New Zealand, Jacinda Adern has declared a State of Emergency over climate change. Guess where the next state religion and dogma is going to lead us?
https://www.concen.org/content/2020-propaganda-masterpiece-parts-12-perspectives-pandemic-mark-crispin-miller
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.