FULL SHOW: Top Epstein Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell Gets Light Prison Sentence as She’s Put on Suicide Watch

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The sex trafficking pedo cult wins again and Ghislaine Maxwell gets a light prison sentence and no media coverage as it appears the Epstein sex trafficking ring and associates are all going to get away without any punishment, not even a national media story. Very telling of the American media and the politicians involved with Epstein as well. Hard to imagine what the biggest lie ever told would be, but Press Secretary Jean Pierre has just entered the contest. The open border crisis gets worse as a large truckload of illegal immigrants were found dead. Covid vaccine side effects keep stacking up, as do the Democrat lies of January 6th.