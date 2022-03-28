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NWCR's Removing the LIberal Bl;indfold - 03-28-2022
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0 view • March 28, 2022
The Democraps *yes I meant that spelling* are at it again. Squelching the truth, and making sure that it is not heard by the American Public, just so they can get their PAWN into the Supreme Court, so we will have to suffer through her Liberal UN-Reasoning of the Law for 30+ years. Where victims are not to be heard, and the perpetrators are the victims.
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