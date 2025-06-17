David Cross: Why America Sucks at Everything



This explains why America refuses to have universal Healthcare and College while other European nations already have these systems in place along with laws to protect the worker's rights unlike America where unions are frowned upon and being a corporate slave is the normal.



In Europe Corporations are mandated by LAW to pay you a livable salary and you also get 4-5 weeks paid vacation, federal holidays and other benefits like 401K and Pension plan and stock options. Even McDonald's workers get paid a livable wage.



American's have no idea how bad their government is giving them the short end of the stick while other nations seem to be thriving.



The medical system in America is a joke compared to real first world countries who give out basic universal healthcare or offer actual affordable health plans.



The American Propaganda is very good akin to North Korea and China's. 😂



#America #Healthcare #WorkerRights #Union #CorporateSlaves #Corportism #USLies #UnitedSlavesofAmerica #Slavery #Revolution #RedPill