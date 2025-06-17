BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

David Cross: Why America Sucks at Everything
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1917 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 16 hours ago

David Cross: Why America Sucks at Everything

This explains why America refuses to have universal Healthcare and College while other European nations already have these systems in place along with laws to protect the worker's rights unlike America where unions are frowned upon and being a corporate slave is the normal.

In Europe Corporations are mandated by LAW to pay you a livable salary and you also get 4-5 weeks paid vacation, federal holidays and other benefits like 401K and Pension plan and stock options. Even McDonald's workers get paid a livable wage.

American's have no idea how bad their government is giving them the short end of the stick while other nations seem to be thriving.

The medical system in America is a joke compared to real first world countries who give out basic universal healthcare or offer actual affordable health plans.

The American Propaganda is very good akin to North Korea and China's. 😂

#America #Healthcare #WorkerRights #Union #CorporateSlaves #Corportism #USLies #UnitedSlavesofAmerica #Slavery #Revolution #RedPill

Keywords
suckswhy americaat everything
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy