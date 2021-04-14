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UK Column News - 14th April 2021
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:27​ - NHS Whistleblower Exposes Vaccine Policy
16:46​ - What Is The Justification For COVID 19 Mass Vaccination Program?

Sources:
************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/riEyv
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/dece...
ONS Mortality Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3uH2fLs
Royal College Of Surgeons Report: - https://cutt.ly/1viv8A2
Prof Neil Mortensen Statement: - https://cutt.ly/qviblxA
Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/noHMB
Biometrics Paper: - https://cutt.ly/Rvim8FY

25:08​ - Guardian Misdirection Propaganda

Sources
***********
Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/YvGBg
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-s...

28:48​ - Vaccination Program Expanded

Sources:
************
Matt Hancock Statement: https://bit.ly/3df4uzx

29:39​ - Medical Censorship and Propaganda

Sources:
*************
BMJ Notice: - https://bit.ly/3sgfCR5
BMJ Original Post: - https://archive.is/eoHUE
Article: - https://bit.ly/3geRrA7
Lancashire CC: https://bit.ly/3dgqKcs

34:58​ - Sports Personality Harangued after Questioning Jabs

Sources
************
ZDF Interview: - https://bit.ly/3sbKh20

43:09​ - Important UK Column Content

Sources:
************
No smoke without Fire Part 3: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-s...
No smoke Without Fire Part 4: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL9mM...
MarK Anderson Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJH5Y...
Article: - https://bit.ly/3e6Vtbj

44:34​ - Trouble Brewing in Nagorno-Karabakh

Sources:
************
Eastern Approaches Podcast: - https://cutt.ly/oviR0cl
DO Article: - https://cutt.ly/gviE1C6

48:13​ - Constitutional Freedom

Sources:
*************
Dissident's Guide Playlist: - https://bit.ly/3mPYJLV
Not The BBC: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCClh...
Not The BBC Newsletter: - https://www.notbbc.news/subscribe
Sheep Farm, Meet The Flockers: - https://cutt.ly/YviTBfb

50:31​ - Lt.General Sees The Deception Behind Lockdowns

Sources:
************
CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3sdwwQd

55:09​ - Quarantine Inspectors

Sources:
*************
Government Announcement: - https://bit.ly/2ONQvaB
Mitie: - https://www.mitie.com/

57:23​ - German Judges "Sensational" Ruling

Sources:
*************
Check the Evidence: - https://www.checktheevidence.com/word...
2020 News Article: - https://bit.ly/3thPAy5

59:47​ - Philippines Question COVID Narrative:

Sources:
*************
Manilla Times article: - https://cutt.ly/nviUSKd

01:01:32​ - Spanish Police Officer Stands Up to Covid Rules

Sources:
***********
Elmundo Article: - https://bit.ly/32b7U00

01:02:31​ - Portuguese Police Stop Tree Planting

Sources:
************
Article: - https://bit.ly/3aaLMHy

01:04:10​ - MP Presents Tree Planting Bill

Sources:
************
Tree-Lined Streets Bill: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2766





01:05:25​ - NHS Data Sharing Is Based On Good Practice Apparently

Sources:
************

NHS Data Matters: - https://www.nhs.uk/your-nhs-data-matt...

UKRI Report: - https://bit.ly/3g9yRJz

3KQ: - https://www.3kq.co.uk/



01:12:05​ - Daily Snail Review
Keywords
vaccinationslockdownscovid
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