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💥War crimes continue...
The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that 2 civilians were murdered and 3 wounded after an Israeli air strike targeted a car in the area of Khaldeh, south of Beirut.
Adding:
💥Civilian areas targeted by airstrikes a few hours ago
➡️Mobarakeh Steel Industries of Isfahan
➡️Shahid Haqqani Port, Bandar Abbas
➡️Sefid Dasht Steel Complex, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari
➡️Bushehr Meteorological Facilities
➡️A residential complex in Malard
⚠️Attacking civilian and residential areas in various parts of the country is, from the perspective of international humanitarian law, a clear violation of fundamental rules of war and even constitutes a "war crime."
🐻Epstein Coalition is in full FAFO mode. Data centres in the ME are getting boinked 16,5 hours from now.
@DD Geopolitics