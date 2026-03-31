💥War crimes continue... 2 civilians were murdered & 3 wounded after an Israeli air strike targeted a car in the area of Khaldeh, south of Beirut

💥War crimes continue...

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that 2 civilians were murdered and 3 wounded after an Israeli air strike targeted a car in the area of Khaldeh, south of Beirut.

Adding:

💥Civilian areas targeted by airstrikes a few hours ago

➡️Mobarakeh Steel Industries of Isfahan

➡️Shahid Haqqani Port, Bandar Abbas

➡️Sefid Dasht Steel Complex, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari

➡️Bushehr Meteorological Facilities

➡️A residential complex in Malard

⚠️Attacking civilian and residential areas in various parts of the country is, from the perspective of international humanitarian law, a clear violation of fundamental rules of war and even constitutes a "war crime."

🐻Epstein Coalition is in full FAFO mode. Data centres in the ME are getting boinked 16,5 hours from now.

@DD Geopolitics