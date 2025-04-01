As Omaha voters head to the polls for the April 1, 2025, primary election, no candidate for mayor or city council addresses the fallout from the COVID-19 era, a fabricated crisis that devastated lives. Incumbents—Mayor Jean Stothert (elected 2013) and council members Pete Festersen (elected 2009), Danny Begley (elected 2017), Ron Hug (elected 2021), Don Rowe (elected 2021), Brinker Harding (elected 2017), and Aimee Melton (elected 2013)—held office during 2020 or were elected during the COVID fraud and continued its protocols. They enforced policies mandating masks for children, shuttering businesses, and imposing rules based on a lie. Stothert, Festersen, Begley, Harding, and Melton served full terms in 2020, enacting measures that suffocated kids with “face diapers,” crushed local commerce, and escalated restrictions without evidence. Hug and Rowe, elected in May 2021, upheld these policies after taking office, extending the damage into their terms. Their challengers offer no redemption, having supported or failed to denounce the same COVID-19 protocols in their own roles outside of office.



No candidate runs with a platform recognizing COVID-19 as a hoax or demanding accountability for those who orchestrated its mandates, trapping voters between flawed options. Stothert and her peers wrecked Omaha with compliance, while newcomers like Mike McDonnell, John Ewing Jr., and Jasmine Harris sidestep the issue to conceal their own roles in the fiasco. McDonnell, a state senator in 2020, backed COVID protocols; Ewing, county treasurer, and Harris, a community figure, endorsed them too. Not one calls out the “COVID criminals” or pledges to investigate the edicts that gripped the city, proving a collective amnesia among politicians and residents. Omahans followed these rules, took the vaccines, and erase the memory of their compliance, leaving the electorate complicit in overlooking a biological attack disguised as a public health emergency. No one admits the mandates were nonsense or vows to hold perpetrators accountable, burying the truth under silence.



This void forces voters into a grim choice: back incumbents who ruined lives or select challengers equally tainted by the COVID-19 nightmare. The option to vote “None of the Above” stands as a protest against a ballot populated by figures linked to the crisis. With no truthful candidate in sight, this election reveals a need for future leaders to confront the fraud and seek justice for Omaha’s lost years. The current slate of complicit candidates offers no hope of addressing the chaos inflicted on the city, leaving voters to demand change through rejection or wait for a new generation untainted by the COVID-19 lie.



