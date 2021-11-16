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Sodom Rises
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25 views • November 16, 2021
Looking at the world today we can see that the majority of people tolerate and accept whatever is presented to them, calling good evil and evil good. When nations grow so corrupt, when sex is so brazenly put on display and advertised, and when morality becomes a thing of the past, then it's a sure sign that those nations are becoming just like the wicked cities of Sodom and Gomorrah, and we well know what happened to them...they suffered the judgment of God for their wickedness and were wiped from the face of the earth forever!
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We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us directly or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
Many more videos available to watch for free on our web site:
http://www.sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=V
All of the videos we produce can be downloaded for free from our web site:
http://sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=DV
Our videos are available on the following platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SureWordProphecy
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