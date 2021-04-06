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Why Big Oil Conquered the World (aka Understanding Our Sociopathic Ruling Class)
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71 views • April 06, 2021
Please visit The Corbett Report at https://www.corbettreport.com for more fantastic informational videos and links to source materials. Corbett provides links to source documents for all his videos.
The reason I decided to upload this here is that I believe that this video should have a time-stamped key of the information presented therein.
We all need to understand the mindset, the beliefs that our rulers live with, and the things they would like to see change in the world so that we understand the threat they pose to all of us who are sane.
05:10-06:21 Dhaka - John D. Rockefeller III, "Well, that's the problem, isn't it?" Population, racism
06:21-08:16 History of John D. Rockefeller III's Population Council, "population problems", "birth control and related questions"
08:16-09:37 Population Council's mission, according to John D. Rockefeller III, "... promote research and apply existing knowledge to help develop such changes in the attitudes, habits and environmental pressures affecting the life of human beings so that within every social and economic grouping parents who are above the average in intelligence, quality of personality and affection, will tend to have larger than average families."
09:37-10:26 Eugenical News - Frederic Osborne, co-founder of the Population Council, and first president of the Population Council after John D. Rockefeller III stepped down, was also president of the American Eugenics Society
10:26-14:03 Eugenics explained
14:03-14:55 Eugenics=Divinity(Divine Right to rule over others)=Feudalism
14:55-17:11 With the collapse of Divine Right to Rule, a new justification is needed... enter Eugenics
17:11-18:58 Eugenics making use of catch-all terms, such as feeblemindedness caused by "defective germ plasm" gives the ruling classes, as per James Corbett, "an excuse for social engineering on a scale never before dreamed of"
18:58-19:54 Eugenics arrives to America and Charles Davenport "Society must protect itself; as it claims the right to deprive the murderer of his life, so also it may annihilate the hideous serpent of hopelessly vicious protoplasm."
19:54-23:16 Eugenics Record Office, every person can be categorized and assigned a genetic rating to determine their value/worth
23:16-25:16 Eugenics goes mainstream in the upper echelons of society (Planned Parenthood, Tommy Douglas, John Maynard Keynes, Alexander Graham Bell, George Bernard Shaw - government panels to justify one's existence in order to escape State execution)
25:16-26:25 Eugenics promotion (print, State Fairs, Clergy, movies) reaches the popular culture
26:25-27:29 Eugenicists want action - euthanasia: "Mistaken regard for what are believed to be divine laws and a sentimental belief in the sanctity of human life tend to prevent both the elimination of defective infants and the sterilization of such adults as are themselves of no value to the community. The laws of nature require the obliteration of the unfit and human life is valuable only when it is of use to the community or race." - Madison Grant, Director of the American Eugenics Society, 1915
27:29-31:16 Eugenicists realize the political and judicial climate will not allow State euthanasia, so opt for sterilizations - Carrie Buck
31:16-32:32 Forced vaccinations to be used as a stepping stone to forced sterilizations
32:20-34:31 In the 1920s, the Rockefeller Foundation begins sponsoring Ernst Rhuden of the Keiser Whilhelm Institute, eventually leading to 400 000 sterilizations by 1945
34:31-34:45 Over 70 000 Germans euthanized or executed under these Eugenics schemes
34:45-36:24 Eugenics begins to be associated with Nazism, so begins to be called molecular biology - "Eugenics goals are most likely to be attained under a name other than eugenics."
36:25-38:44 Smooth-talking Rockefeller oil man Maurice Strong becomes the godfather of the modern environmental movement... how?
38:44-40:31 John D. Rockefeller III explains his concerns over the problem of population, and backs up these concerns with a quote from a contemporary luminary, none other than Richard M. Nixon
40:31-42:12 Julian Huxley hopes to make the public opinion more amenable to Eugenical ideas
42:12-44:46 The psychopath decide to convince humanity that it is a cancer on the planet, that needs to be controlled and restrained (except for themselves, of course, since they are the wise stewards of the planet)
The reason I decided to upload this here is that I believe that this video should have a time-stamped key of the information presented therein.
We all need to understand the mindset, the beliefs that our rulers live with, and the things they would like to see change in the world so that we understand the threat they pose to all of us who are sane.
05:10-06:21 Dhaka - John D. Rockefeller III, "Well, that's the problem, isn't it?" Population, racism
06:21-08:16 History of John D. Rockefeller III's Population Council, "population problems", "birth control and related questions"
08:16-09:37 Population Council's mission, according to John D. Rockefeller III, "... promote research and apply existing knowledge to help develop such changes in the attitudes, habits and environmental pressures affecting the life of human beings so that within every social and economic grouping parents who are above the average in intelligence, quality of personality and affection, will tend to have larger than average families."
09:37-10:26 Eugenical News - Frederic Osborne, co-founder of the Population Council, and first president of the Population Council after John D. Rockefeller III stepped down, was also president of the American Eugenics Society
10:26-14:03 Eugenics explained
14:03-14:55 Eugenics=Divinity(Divine Right to rule over others)=Feudalism
14:55-17:11 With the collapse of Divine Right to Rule, a new justification is needed... enter Eugenics
17:11-18:58 Eugenics making use of catch-all terms, such as feeblemindedness caused by "defective germ plasm" gives the ruling classes, as per James Corbett, "an excuse for social engineering on a scale never before dreamed of"
18:58-19:54 Eugenics arrives to America and Charles Davenport "Society must protect itself; as it claims the right to deprive the murderer of his life, so also it may annihilate the hideous serpent of hopelessly vicious protoplasm."
19:54-23:16 Eugenics Record Office, every person can be categorized and assigned a genetic rating to determine their value/worth
23:16-25:16 Eugenics goes mainstream in the upper echelons of society (Planned Parenthood, Tommy Douglas, John Maynard Keynes, Alexander Graham Bell, George Bernard Shaw - government panels to justify one's existence in order to escape State execution)
25:16-26:25 Eugenics promotion (print, State Fairs, Clergy, movies) reaches the popular culture
26:25-27:29 Eugenicists want action - euthanasia: "Mistaken regard for what are believed to be divine laws and a sentimental belief in the sanctity of human life tend to prevent both the elimination of defective infants and the sterilization of such adults as are themselves of no value to the community. The laws of nature require the obliteration of the unfit and human life is valuable only when it is of use to the community or race." - Madison Grant, Director of the American Eugenics Society, 1915
27:29-31:16 Eugenicists realize the political and judicial climate will not allow State euthanasia, so opt for sterilizations - Carrie Buck
31:16-32:32 Forced vaccinations to be used as a stepping stone to forced sterilizations
32:20-34:31 In the 1920s, the Rockefeller Foundation begins sponsoring Ernst Rhuden of the Keiser Whilhelm Institute, eventually leading to 400 000 sterilizations by 1945
34:31-34:45 Over 70 000 Germans euthanized or executed under these Eugenics schemes
34:45-36:24 Eugenics begins to be associated with Nazism, so begins to be called molecular biology - "Eugenics goals are most likely to be attained under a name other than eugenics."
36:25-38:44 Smooth-talking Rockefeller oil man Maurice Strong becomes the godfather of the modern environmental movement... how?
38:44-40:31 John D. Rockefeller III explains his concerns over the problem of population, and backs up these concerns with a quote from a contemporary luminary, none other than Richard M. Nixon
40:31-42:12 Julian Huxley hopes to make the public opinion more amenable to Eugenical ideas
42:12-44:46 The psychopath decide to convince humanity that it is a cancer on the planet, that needs to be controlled and restrained (except for themselves, of course, since they are the wise stewards of the planet)
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