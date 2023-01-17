Mercedes OM642 Injector Return Line How-To

In this 2018 vintage video I show how to remove the injector return lines on

an OM642 Mercedes turbo diesel. This is the 3.0 V6 used in many Mercedes

vehicles from 2007 onwards, including my R320 CDI. Check out and join our

Substack for more detailed content! ◄ <https://artofdiesel.substack.com/►>

