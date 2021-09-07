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EP-33 Joe Biden Is A Terrorist - News From the Bunker
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In today's episode Marc discusses the fact that Joe Biden is indeed a terrorist and a traitor after his latest tragedy in Afghanistan.
Articles Referenced
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2381
https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?path=/prelim@title18/part1/chapter115&;edition=prelim#:~:text=Whoever%2C%20owing%20allegiance%20to%20the,not%20less%20than%20%2410%2C000%3B%20and
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
Articles Referenced
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2381
https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?path=/prelim@title18/part1/chapter115&;edition=prelim#:~:text=Whoever%2C%20owing%20allegiance%20to%20the,not%20less%20than%20%2410%2C000%3B%20and
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
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