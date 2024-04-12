Create New Account
Nothing to see here: yet another rugby player dies young...
He didn't know the sport he loved, along with its gang of tyrannical thugs, would ultimately kill him. They've lost quite a few in rugby alone. There are more memorials on his coach's FB but I kept this short.

Sources

https://news.sky.com/story/gabriel-holt-tributes-to-wales-rugby-league-player-who-has-died-at-21-13111530

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100002669037619&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user

https://www.gofundme.com/f/gabriel-holt?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=SPP_noyellow&utm_medium=copy_link_spp&utm_source=customer

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/rugbyunion/article-10091573/Wales-confirm-rugby-fans-attending-Principality-Stadium-need-Covid-passport.html

Music: LoLa & Hauser - Moonlight Sonata

Free download here:

https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=AzWDs26YL9Y

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report


Keywords
vaccinecoviddied suddenlygabriel holt

