Disease In Reverse (Trailer)
We live in a world where deception is only increasing, which leaves more and more people confused about what to believe in.

Jonathan Otto, investigative medical journalist, filmmaker and humanitarian, has created a groundbreaking docuseries call Disease In Reverse.

In the midst of rising autoimmune and chronic illnesses post-COVID, the importance of detoxing is undeniable. This 12-episode docuseries delves into the realm of gut health and immune system vitality.

Learn more at https://www.brighteonuniversity.com/collections/disease-in-reverse

