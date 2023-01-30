Create New Account
NYC's New Idol is Mockery of Life
Published 16 hours ago
Dr. Taylor Marshall


Jan 20, 2023


New York's newest statue is an idol erected against beauty, truth, and goodness. Dr. Taylor Marshall discusses the choice between two options. The wholesome path leads to hope, love, truth, and God. The degenerate path leads to chaos, despair, distrust, and eternal agony. Which will you choose? Dr. Taylor Marshall assigns homework on how to promote truth in your external and internal life.


