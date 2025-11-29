A Ukrainian An-124 Ruslan has once again been spotted at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.

This time it picked up a military shipment — trucks loaded with equipment.

ISRAEL AND UKRAINE ARE MUCH CLOSER THAN YOU THINK.

Read more here (https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/gaza-to-donbass-how-israel-and-ukraine).

Yermak is going to the front!

The former top adviser to Zelensky told The New York Post he is headed to the frontlines — hours after he submitted his resignation from the position in the wake of a raid on his home by Kiev's national anti-corruption bureau.

“I’m going to the front and am prepared for any reprisals,” Andriy Yermak told The Post in a text message Friday night. “I am an honest and decent person.”

He then apologized if he no longer answers calls. He did not say when or how he intended to go to the frontlines of the war against Russia.





Andriy Yermak gave another comment to the New York Post, where he claimed he would go to the front:

“I was smeared, and my dignity was left unprotected, even though I stayed in Kiev since February 24, 2022. I don’t want to create problems for Zelensky. I’m going to the front. I was disgusted by the dirt thrown at me, and even more by the lack of support from those who know the truth.”

He did not clarify whether he meant Zelensky when speaking of someone who “knew the truth but offered no support.”

Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuhla says Yermak’s talk about “going to the front” looks like an attempt to dodge criminal liability.

She compared his sudden call for “voluntary mobilization” to former tax chief Nasirov, who enlisted while facing trial in order to freeze his case.

Ukrainian law allows suspects and defendants to join the army, which automatically suspends investigations for the duration of their service.

Some households in Kiev remain without heating after the night shelling, reports the Kiev City Administration.

"Heating is not being provided to some consumers in the Obolonsky, Shevchenkovsky, Podolsky, Solomiansky, and Sviatoshynskyi districts," the city administration states.