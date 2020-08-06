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The Barr Hearing
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24 views • August 06, 2020
We give you a quick peek into the William Barr hearing, not that we learned anything.
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Bad Drawings, Inc. uses invented names except in cases when public figures are being satirized. We will be pretty obvious about who we're poking fun at. Any resemblance to other persons living or dead is coincidental. Seriously, the drawings are so bad, your ability to make a connection is more of a miracle, really. You should celebrate this miracle by dropping us some coin! While our parodies are based on actual events, situations and characterizations may be exaggerated for comedic effect.
We are LIVE Sunday nights 6:00 Pacific on Spreaker
https://www.spreaker.com/user/counterculturewise
Shows are archived on just about every podcast medium and our website
————————————————–
SUPPORT US!
Our show is 100% dependent on contributions from our subscribers and free-thinking partners. Please be sure to like, share, & subscribe!
Merchandise: https://tinyurl.com/ccwmerch
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/counterculturewise
Bitcoin: 1FPbvPgPxSbeBmLc9QkMJACCaYpntKHi1u
PayPal: http://counterculturewise.com/support
Venmo: @StormKatt
————————————————
FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/counterculturewise
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/CounterCultureWISE/posts
Gab: https://gab.ai/counterculturewise
Minds: https://www.minds.com/CounterCultureWISE
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CCWradio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/@ccwiseradio
Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/counterculturewise
———————
iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/ccwitunes
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6gn0tDPaacuEsbNqxxarGN
Google Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/y52wotys
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/counterculturewise?refid=stpr
IHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-counterculturewise-47506105/
Podcast Addict: http://podplayer.net/?podId=2459487
*******************************
DISCLAIMER
Bad Drawings, Inc. uses invented names except in cases when public figures are being satirized. We will be pretty obvious about who we're poking fun at. Any resemblance to other persons living or dead is coincidental. Seriously, the drawings are so bad, your ability to make a connection is more of a miracle, really. You should celebrate this miracle by dropping us some coin! While our parodies are based on actual events, situations and characterizations may be exaggerated for comedic effect.
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