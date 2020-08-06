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The Barr Hearing
CounterCultureWISE
CounterCultureWISE
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24 views • August 06, 2020
We give you a quick peek into the William Barr hearing, not that we learned anything.

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Bad Drawings, Inc. uses invented names except in cases when public figures are being satirized. We will be pretty obvious about who we're poking fun at. Any resemblance to other persons living or dead is coincidental. Seriously, the drawings are so bad, your ability to make a connection is more of a miracle, really. You should celebrate this miracle by dropping us some coin! While our parodies are based on actual events, situations and characterizations may be exaggerated for comedic effect.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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