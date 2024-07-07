BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exclusive Interview: Kim Walker-Smith's New Anthem for Moms
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
866 followers
21 views • 10 months ago

Kim Walker-Smith is passionate about God’s love for people, the transformational power of the Holy Spirit, and encountering the Presence of God. Her music has reached millions around the world, crossing borders and denominations, releasing breakthroughs, healing, and hope. Kim’s highest priority is to love God and follow His leading, and to invite those she leads to follow after Him with her. With 20 years of worship leadership and a fearless heart, Kim continues to bring others into deeper, more personal relationships with the Living God.



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL FULL INTERVIEWS -

https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+g6yhgjx



Kim Walker-Smith

WEBSITE: www.kimwalkersmith.com



He Loves Me Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoC1ec-lYps&pp=ygUca2ltIHdhbGtlciBzbWl0aCBoZSBsb3ZlcyB1cw%3D%3D



Mama Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kg4RujBXkew&pp=ygUVa2ltIHdhbGtlciBzbWl0aCBtYW1h



