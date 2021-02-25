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Ex-police Commissioner reacts to new Jan. 6th intel | Bernard Kerik on Newsmax TV
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270 views • February 25, 2021
WASHINGTON: Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, a noted supporter of former President Donald J. Trump, comments on new pieces of information related to the Capitol calamity seen on January 6th 2021, led by Trump's supporters, and the 'failure' of security that was involved. - via John Bachman Now, weekdays at 12PM ET on Newsmax TV
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