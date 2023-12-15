Ukraine War Underfire 19 Civilians Injured by Rockets & Cluster Bombs In Frontline City Of Donetsk

Patrick Lancaster





Dec 14, 2023





Ukraine forces have been firing western supplied Rockets , Cluster bombs and artilery into civilian areas of Donetsk killing and injuring civilians evryday. I went to investigate the facts with the people that have been injured in these attack. I went to the center Donetsk trauma hospital to Interview the Deputy Director for Surgical Work of the Republican Trauma Center, Vadim Igorevich Onoprienko., and 2 children victims of Ukrainian shelling and their families. 7 children and 12 adult victims are currently in that one hospital. All Victims I interviewed said Ukraine shoots into civilian areas everyday. Please watch untill the end.





