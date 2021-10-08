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Facebook removing funds for J6 defendants censoring users sharing links
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40 views • October 08, 2021
https://StopHate.com/SHDOD is where patriots can find a list of the legal fundraisers for the political prisoners.
More and more reports Facebook is removing funds for J6 defendants and censoring users who share the links. A new purge.
https://twitter.com/julie_kelly2/status/1446271229422354433
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/one-day-facebook-whistleblower-begs-congress-crack-conservatives-facebook-deletes-fundraising-posts-jan-6-political-prisoners
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More and more reports Facebook is removing funds for J6 defendants and censoring users who share the links. A new purge.
https://twitter.com/julie_kelly2/status/1446271229422354433
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/one-day-facebook-whistleblower-begs-congress-crack-conservatives-facebook-deletes-fundraising-posts-jan-6-political-prisoners
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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