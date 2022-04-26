Putin Said, The Russian military completely isolated the remnants of Ukrainian neo-Nazis at the Azovstal plant. 042622

There are no military operations in Mariupol now — Putin.



The Russian military completely isolated the remnants of Ukrainian neo-Nazis at the Azovstal plant.



In total, almost 1,300 people surrendered in Mariupol, but in fact, there are even more there, the president added (https://t.me/sputniklive/36096).



"We hear from the Ukrainian authorities that there are civilians on Azovstal, but then the Ukrainian military must release them, otherwise they act like IG*," Putin concluded.

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The Russian president argued with the UN Secretary General about Kosovo and the republics of Donbass.



The decision of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations on the self-proclaimed Kosovo states that the territories may not apply to the central authorities for permission on sovereignty.



It was recognized as an independent state by many countries. Russia has done the same with regard to the LPR and the DPR.



"The republics of Donbass have the same right to declare sovereignty without appealing to the central authorities, because a precedent has been set," Putin concluded.



*a terrorist organization banned in Russia