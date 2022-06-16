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COVIDLAND - EPISODE 3: THE SHOT
RBinAZ
RBinAZ
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425 views • June 16, 2022

The Covid hysteria began with slogans like “just 15 days to flatten the curve,” but within a year, it evolved to be “everyone must get vaccinated.”

Your rights to the absence of coercion and informed consent are now under continual attack! People around the world are unable to get on planes and trains, access hospitals, attend funerals, go to restaurants and gyms, simply because they do not have a “health” pass, or because their pass is not kept up to date with yet another injection of poisonous gene therapies.

Meanwhile, millions of people are dying or suffering life-altering effects from the shots. Even in children, people are experiencing blood clots, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases resulting from the shots.

But the carnage is exactly what the New World Order globalists want as they push forward their agenda for complete control and de-population.

Watch this third episode of the Covidland series to see the crimes against humanity laid bare.


Narration by Greg Reese


*This video was ripped from the DVD at full quality for max viewing.  Any compression artifacts are that of Brighteon's compression and not settings on my end before upload.  Copying and sharing of this DVD/Video is permitted and encouraged per the DVD cover and disc itself.  


© 2022 Framingtheworld.com© 2022 rediscovertelevision.combanned.videoinfowars.com
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vaccinesdel bigtreesherri tenpennyvaccine mandatescovid-19carrie madejcovid vaccinescovidlandvaccine cover upcovidland 3
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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