Billions Will Die Mankind is Finished Trump and Zionists Responsible

Thursday March 12 2026 Live Stream Mankind is Finished





The evil that has taken over this world has finally achieved inhalation of mankind.

Donald Trump and Netanyahu and all around them have committed massive actions against the entire world now for far to long and NO ONE IS DOING ANYTHING!





The American people are beyond ignorant lost and cowards they have allowed this maggot Trump to destroy no only many countries now with Israel and Zionist bankers but they had now insured billions will die very soon as the entire oil manufacturing system has been taken out.





TIME FOR TALK IS OVER THE PEOPLE WORLDWIDE MUST FIGHT THIS EVIL!!!





This is a simple and powerful discussion backed by hard evidence that the world can no longer ignore... no more protesting... millions must acting with physical force and take all these corrupt people out of office and bring them before the world for their horrific slaughter of so many people from around the world.





Truth is always the first casualty of war...and ignorance remains over consciousness of the mind of man... who is too stupid to see what is going on never mind the solution.





Learn these powerful truths and see who the enemy is and fight it with all your heart and soul not for mankind is finished if it remains ignorant and repeating the same bullshit over and over ... protesting in the streets instead of kicking in doors and taking these evil pricks out asap.... for they are killing us all now it's like fish in a barrel to them and without a massive correction from militaries...police... and we the people... it's over the USA will be no more before end of this year FACT.





TIME IS UP.... YOU ALL FUCKED UP ALLOWING THIS TO GO ON SINCE 911.





Prepare and protect your friends and family for what is now coming down worldwide.





God Bless and God Speed many of us have tried to wake the world and failed.





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