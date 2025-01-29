NWO: Austin-Fitts on Trump's Operation Warp Speed 2.0

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Catherine Austin Fitts: "If you were among those who supported Trump on the theory that he is going to end THE GREAT POISONING, I am afraid you will be sadly disappointed. The real goal here is to build the data-center infrastructure for a Control Grid, a Digital ID, and an All-Digital Financial System. Health-'care' is just the excuse".



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington