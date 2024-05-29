Do you remember having choices?

And being free to use our voices?

Where did it go? How did it go? Who made it so?

Recall when truth was not selective?

And we could hear other perspectives?

Where did it go? How did it go? Who made it so?

Grant me the calmness to still the fearful heart.

Forgive me my follies.

Keep kindness in my art.

Recall when life was not so bruising?

And we could choose if we stayed human?

Where did it go? How did it go? Who made it so?

Grant me the wisdom to recognise truth.

Give me the courage to speak it, too.

Do you remember having choices?

And being free to use our voices?

Where did it go? How did it go? Who made it so?

Where did it go? How did it go? Who made it so...?



(Words, vox, guitar, composition & sundries: Dante.

Lead Guitar, harmonica and production: Terry Bickers.

Bass and mixing magic: Paul Pascoe.

Backing Vox: Nat Brittain).



