Interview with Dejan Beric. Part 2

In the second part of the interview, Dejan compares the events of 2014 and the SMO. According to him, the Ukrainian military did not want to fight against Donbass and became victims of their nationalist government.

And Deki also told how he bought an armored personnel carrier from the Ukrainian military for $1,500. Details in the second part of the interview.

