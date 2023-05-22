Create New Account
DR RASHID BUTTAR POISONED AT CONFERENCE R.I.P. [18 May 2023]
Published 21 hours ago
Rest In Peace, Dr. Buttar. Your courage and bravery will never be forgotten.

This is a compilation video of Dr. Rashid Buttar.
Special Thanks to Xray_911
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DexuTxOLFcpv/
AND https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGANMaGBrEgd/

BREAKING: Dr. Rashid Buttar Has Died Suddenly
https://t.me/RealWorldNewsChannel/26036
==========
Dr. Buttar was trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade Surgeon while serving in the U.S. Army.
Centers for Advanced Medicine: www.centersforadvancedmedicine.com
==========
Mirrored - debess

