2023-08-23 We Are Involved In A Huge War

Sources



Valent Thor:

▶ https://rumble.com/v30g2oe-interview-3-with-commander-thor-71623.html

Time stamp: 03:22



▶ Stranger At The Pentagon

Dr. Frank E. Stranges

https://ia801909.us.archive.org/11/items/stranger-at-the-pentagon/Stranger%20at%20the%20Pentagon.pdf

YouTube Video clip:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtiTf9bKHuM

********************************************************

Video Description:

Watch STRANGER AT THE PENTAGON on VIMEO https://vimeo.com/ondemand/23659



Website: http://www.strangeratthepentagon.com

Get the book and DVD, posters and more.



"The landing of Valiant Thor was perhaps the first documented

landing of a human-type alien by military officials. He met with

President Eisenhower and Vice President Richard Nixon for an hour,

then the alien was put on VIP status and shuttled back to the

Pentagon." --Harley Byrd, Project Blue Book, United States Air

Force



"Stranger at the Pentagon" is inspired by True Events from the book

of the same name. It was first published in 1967. It remains a UFO

classic to date.

********************************************************



Maui, Hawaii:

▶ Maui Massacre

August 17, 2023

https://realrawnews.com/2023/08/maui-massacre/



▶ 2020-11-23 The Destruction Of Babylon

https://odysee.com/@the-rev/2020-11-23-The-Destruction-of-Babylon-720P

This is a Video I made almost 3 years ago about the fires in

California.



Music:

▶ The 5th Dimension

The Age of Aquarius 1969

https://youtu.be/kjxSCAalsBE



▶ “Amazing Grace 2011” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/



Title:

▶ https://hebrewnationonline.com/revelation-yeshua-advent2_704-e1437973538473/

▶ https://www.pixelstalk.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Download-fire-wallpaper-HD-backgrounds.jpg

▶ Satan image in flame: source unknown. I have seen the image

used in several places around the web. Here is one web site that

used it:

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/wikileaks-confirms-that-d_b_12070168

