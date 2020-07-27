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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - July 27, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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32 views • July 27, 2020
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Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srXfo0tKmtI
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/press/rep/releases/judiciary-committee-releases-declassified-documents-that-substantially-undercut-steele-dossier-page-fisa-warrants
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/26/exactly-correct-devin-nunes-robert-mueller-was-an-avatar/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/26/its-not-just-what-is-in-the-documents-its-whats-on-them-that-tells-the-story/
https://youtu.be/4NPBl7ied4c?t=88
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/26/republicans-democrats-mueller-testify-again-381300
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/revelation-steeles-primary-source-triggers-focus-think
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/devin-nunes-discusses-investigation-brookings-institute
https://www.theepochtimes.com/steeles-primary-source-was-russian-analyst-based-in-washington_3438648.html
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1287573212163866626
Other News:
https://sputniknews.com/europe/202007261079986633-police-in-spain-netherlands-bust-drug-trafficking-criminal-group-which-tortured-people/
https://www.news.com.au/finance/work/leaders/china-aggressively-responds-to-australias-opposition-to-south-china-sea-claims/news-story/00e202ab6558b8fb1a623508d89e0f4d
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/yale-epidemiologist-says-hydroxychloroquine-key-defeating-covid-19
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/mark-meadows-white-house-hopeful-new-coronavirus-therapies-will-be-announced-in-coming-days
Other Interesting Stuff
https://twitter.com/JonathanTurley/status/1287040224472764416
https://twitter.com/KillAuDeepState/status/1287537222934126593
https://cairnsnews.org/2020/07/26/everyone-will-test-positive-telstras-5g-enhances-covid-conclusive-exosome-evidence/
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srXfo0tKmtI
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/press/rep/releases/judiciary-committee-releases-declassified-documents-that-substantially-undercut-steele-dossier-page-fisa-warrants
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/26/exactly-correct-devin-nunes-robert-mueller-was-an-avatar/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/26/its-not-just-what-is-in-the-documents-its-whats-on-them-that-tells-the-story/
https://youtu.be/4NPBl7ied4c?t=88
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/26/republicans-democrats-mueller-testify-again-381300
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/revelation-steeles-primary-source-triggers-focus-think
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/devin-nunes-discusses-investigation-brookings-institute
https://www.theepochtimes.com/steeles-primary-source-was-russian-analyst-based-in-washington_3438648.html
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1287573212163866626
Other News:
https://sputniknews.com/europe/202007261079986633-police-in-spain-netherlands-bust-drug-trafficking-criminal-group-which-tortured-people/
https://www.news.com.au/finance/work/leaders/china-aggressively-responds-to-australias-opposition-to-south-china-sea-claims/news-story/00e202ab6558b8fb1a623508d89e0f4d
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/yale-epidemiologist-says-hydroxychloroquine-key-defeating-covid-19
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/mark-meadows-white-house-hopeful-new-coronavirus-therapies-will-be-announced-in-coming-days
Other Interesting Stuff
https://twitter.com/JonathanTurley/status/1287040224472764416
https://twitter.com/KillAuDeepState/status/1287537222934126593
https://cairnsnews.org/2020/07/26/everyone-will-test-positive-telstras-5g-enhances-covid-conclusive-exosome-evidence/
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
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