© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prime Minister Trudeau Prorogation Shuts Down WE Charity Investigation
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • August 21, 2020
Showing contempt for the Canadian people and parliament, Trudeau has shut down government until the end of Sept. amidst more damning evidence surrounding the half billion dollar WE Charity scandal. The scandal has seen the finance minister thrown under the bus as the machinations of this government grow ever darker. The new finance minister Ms Freeland and Trudeau are both known to be friendly with Mr. Soros.
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre displays the heavily redacted document which exposes damning evidence of the PMO's involvement with the scheme that saw half a billion tax dollars awarded to an organization with close ties to the Trudeau family.
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre displays the heavily redacted document which exposes damning evidence of the PMO's involvement with the scheme that saw half a billion tax dollars awarded to an organization with close ties to the Trudeau family.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.