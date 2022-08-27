Mother of 3 Children KILLED by "BOOSTER" 1 day after Injection

Kim Kemp

Feb 25

My arm that I got my

booster in is killing me

ouch time to take some

Tylenol and hopefully

sleep it off night

everyone

###

Emily Snell

My 38 year old high school friend died in her sleep,

was found by her 10 year old son that morning, the

night before she posted on FB that she got her 3rd

quack and her arm was "killing her" was going to

take Tylenol and go to bed. It was so obvious to me

what caused her death, I have been a paramedic for

20 years, things like this don't just happen without

cause.

she had three young children and was

a super sweet person, not to mention multiple other

people that I know that developed, myocarditis/

pericarditis, blood clots and other sudden health

issues within weeks of their quacks, in their mid to

late 30's. How do people not see what's happening:(

SOURCE:

https://t.me/covidbc/4504

###

Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that the family of the late Kimberly Gladys Diane Kemp, announce her passing, which occurred unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, February 26th, 2022. Born 1983, in Saint John, she is the daughter of Dennis Kemp and the late Deborah (Farnham) Kemp. Kim worked in retail but spent the last two years home with her children. She enjoyed swimming, music, and the occasional trip. Old Orchard Beach and New York City were two of her favorite destinations as she often traveled with her friends and family. She adored her children; they were her pride and joy. Kim will be missed by all who knew her.

Along with her father, Kim is survived by her children Declan, Xavier and Lily; her partner Jason Thibodeau of Saint John; brother Patrick Kemp of Quispamsis; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fundy Funeral Home, 230 Westmorland Road (646-2424) with visitation being held on Friday, March 4th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will take place from the Fundy Funeral Home chapel on Saturday, March 5th at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date. Covid-19 mask protocols must still be followed for the visitation and funeral service. To watch the service live, please click on the following link: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1646412873170698Donations in memory of Kim may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

SOURCE:

https://www.fundyfuneralhome.com/obituary/Kimberly-Kemp

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