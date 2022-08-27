BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mother of 3 Children KILLED by "BOOSTER" 1 day after Injection
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10270 followers
Follow
11
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
789 views • August 27, 2022

Kim Kemp

Feb 25
My arm that I got my
booster in is killing me
ouch time to take some
Tylenol and hopefully
sleep it off night
everyone

###

Emily Snell

My 38 year old high school friend died in her sleep,
was found by her 10 year old son that morning, the
night before she posted on FB that she got her 3rd
quack and her arm was "killing her" was going to
take Tylenol and go to bed. It was so obvious to me
what caused her death, I have been a paramedic for
20 years, things like this don't just happen without
cause.

she had three young children and was
a super sweet person, not to mention multiple other
people that I know that developed, myocarditis/
pericarditis, blood clots and other sudden health
issues within weeks of their quacks, in their mid to
late 30's. How do people not see what's happening:(

SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidbc/4504

###

Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that the family of the late Kimberly Gladys Diane Kemp, announce her passing, which occurred unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, February 26th, 2022. Born 1983, in Saint John, she is the daughter of Dennis Kemp and the late Deborah (Farnham) Kemp. Kim worked in retail but spent the last two years home with her children. She enjoyed swimming, music, and the occasional trip. Old Orchard Beach and New York City were two of her favorite destinations as she often traveled with her friends and family. She adored her children; they were her pride and joy. Kim will be missed by all who knew her.
Along with her father, Kim is survived by her children Declan, Xavier and Lily; her partner Jason Thibodeau of Saint John; brother Patrick Kemp of Quispamsis; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fundy Funeral Home, 230 Westmorland Road (646-2424) with visitation being held on Friday, March 4th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will take place from the Fundy Funeral Home chapel on Saturday, March 5th at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date. Covid-19 mask protocols must still be followed for the visitation and funeral service. To watch the service live, please click on the following link: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1646412873170698Donations in memory of Kim may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
SOURCE:
https://www.fundyfuneralhome.com/obituary/Kimberly-Kemp

Mirrored - Boot Camp

Keywords
deathpfizerbooster
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers&#8217; Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers’ Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Morgan S. Verity
Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Kevin Hughes
Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Edison Reed
The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

Ava Grace
Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy