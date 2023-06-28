Create New Account
Decentralize.TV - Episode 1 - June 28, 2023 - Announcing the new show and principles of decentralized living
Welcome to Decentralize.TV, the new show featuring Mike Adams and Todd Pitner, interviewing top experts, pioneers and influencers who promote concepts of "decentralized living," which means casting off centralized authoritarian control and learning to live sustainably, locally, with peer-to-peer everything: Money, food, education, communications, medicine and more.

freedomcryptocurrencylibertyprivacymoneycryptotechnotechcurrencytechnocracyfiatbanksfinancedecentralizedcyphercryptographydecentralizecyberprivacy coinsdtvdecentralized living

