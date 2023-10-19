Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Images Of The Destruction Of The Al-Nuseirat Bakery, Which Supplied Bread To Over 100,000 People
channel image
The Prisoner
8808 Subscribers
Shop now
106 views
Published Yesterday

When hit, the bakery's gas tank exploded, and killed all those queuing for bread.

Source @Real World News

Keywords
gazaisraeli bombingal-nuseirat bakery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket